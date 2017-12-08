FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trafigura buys downstream oil assets in Argentina from Pampa Energia
December 8, 2017 / 11:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

Trafigura buys downstream oil assets in Argentina from Pampa Energia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - * Commodities trader Trafigura said it has agreed to buy an oil refinery, over 250 service stations, a lubricants plant and fuel storage terminal in Argentina from Pampa Energia SA * The sale is expected to close in early 2018, Trafigura said in a statement * Trafigura already has a retail presence in the country as well as a fluvial fleet and the Campana terminal in Argentina that delivers refined products to Bolivia and Paraguay * The transaction is worth $90 million, Pampa Energia said in a statement * The service stations will be branded Puma Energy, which is Trafigura’s downstream arm * The Ricardo Elicabe refinery has a 30,500 barrel per day capacity and is located in Buenos Aires Province (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Jason Neely)

