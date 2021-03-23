Trafigura finalises oil loan restructuring with Congo Republic

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - Global commodities trader Trafigura has finalised an agreement on the restructuring of its oil-backed loan to Congo Republic, a spokeswoman for the company said.

The Geneva-based firm has been in talks with Brazzaville for several years to renegotiate repayment terms, and came to an agreement earlier this year, the representative said.

Bailout money from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has been on hold pending the restructuring of the country’s oil prepayments with Trafigura and Glencore.

The trader had initially lent around $1 billion in 2014 with a maturity in 2019. (Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Jan Harvey)