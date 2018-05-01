FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 1, 2018 / 10:33 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Swiss trader Trafigura sets up new 9-person management committee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - Trafigura has set up a new management committee comprised of nine executives including chief executive Jeremy Weir, the Swiss commodities trader said on Tuesday.

The committee will oversee day-to-day trading, commercial and operational functions as well as investments, an internal memo sent by Weir showed.

The committee also includes Chief Financial Officer Christophe Salmon, global co-head of risk Ben Luckock, global head of oil trading Jose Larocca, global head of refined metals and concentrates Amin Zahir, as well as Jesus Fernandez, Rob Gillon, Julien Rolland and Mike Wainwright.

Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.