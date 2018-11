LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) -

* Swiss commodities trader Trafigura has hired Matthieu Milandri from Mercuria to hold a senior position in its structured trade finance team, a source familiar with the matter said

* Milandri is due to start early next year and was in the asset investments group at Mercuria, according to his LinkedIn profile

* Trafigura declined to comment (Reporting By Julia Payne, editing by Ahmad Ghaddar)