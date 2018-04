LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - Commodities trader Trafigura has signed an offtake agreement for cobalt hydroxide until December 2020 with Shalina Resources and its subsidiary Chemaf based in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Chemaf said in a statement on Wednesday.

Chemaf produced about 5,000 tonnes of cobalt last year with production set to rise to 7,000 tonnes this year. (Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Susan Fenton)