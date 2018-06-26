Trafigura strikes 3-year LNG purchase deal from U.S. project

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Commodity trader Trafigura on Tuesday said it agreed to buy 0.5 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) annually over three years from the Freeport LNG export plant in the United States.

Deliveries from Freeport LNG Marketing will begin in 2020 from its facility on Quintana Island near Freeport, Texas, Trafigura said.

The deal builds on Trafigura’s 15-year, 1 million tonne per annum agreement with Cheniere Energy for supply from its Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana, which was announced in January.