FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
June 26, 2018 / 11:59 AM / in 4 minutes

Trafigura strikes 3-year LNG purchase deal from U.S. project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Commodity trader Trafigura on Tuesday said it agreed to buy 0.5 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) annually over three years from the Freeport LNG export plant in the United States.

Deliveries from Freeport LNG Marketing will begin in 2020 from its facility on Quintana Island near Freeport, Texas, Trafigura said.

The deal builds on Trafigura’s 15-year, 1 million tonne per annum agreement with Cheniere Energy for supply from its Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana, which was announced in January.

Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.