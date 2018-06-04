Oil trader Trafigura raises $78 mln in 2nd panda bond tranche

June 4 (Reuters) - Global oil trader Trafigura said on Monday it raised 500 million yuan ($78 million) as part of its 2.35 billion yuan panda bond programme.

The tranche was placed in China’s interbank market under a private placement format with a three-year maturity, Trafigura said in a statement.

It said it has received the People’s Bank of China’s approval to repatriate the proceeds of the bond offshore.

Panda bonds refer to Chinese yuan-denominated bonds issued by non-Chinese companies but sold in China.