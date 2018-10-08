FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 8, 2018 / 7:37 PM / in 2 hours

Commodities trader Trafigura says IFM Global to invest in Impala unit

1 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Commodities trader Trafigura Group Pte Ltd said on Monday IFM Global Infrastructure will invest in Trafigura’s subsidiary Impala Terminals.

Trafigura, which also entered into a long-term partnership with Australia-based funds manager IFM Investors, did not disclose the amount invested.

The 50-50 joint venture will own and operate a network of terminal infrastructure in Mexico, Peru and Spain, Trafigura said, among other operations.

Swiss-based Trafigura is one of the largest physical commodities trading groups in the world, while IFM Investors is owned by 27 Australian pension funds and had $80 billion under its management as of Sept. 30.

Reporting by Gaurika Juneja; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
