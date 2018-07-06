FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2018 / 4:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trafigura promotes Luckock, Gillon to co-heads of oil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Trading house Trafigura has promoted its two co-heads of risk, Ben Luckock and Robert Gillon, to become co-heads of oil as part of an ongoing management reshuffle, trading sources said.

Trafigura previously had only one head of its oil division, Jose Larocca, who will remain an executive director.

Larocca, a Trafigura veteran and one of the closest allies of its late founder Claude Dauphin, will continue to oversee the oil division while helping Luckock and Gillon assume their “leadership responsibilities”, the sources told Reuters. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov Editing by Alexander Smith)

