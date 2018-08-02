FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 9:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

MOVES-Trafigura's top China crude oil marketer Geng Tao leaves firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Trafigura’s top crude oil marketer in China, Geng Tao, said on Thursday he has left the Swiss commodities trading house, the latest sign that business in the world’s largest crude importer is getting more challenging.

In a phone call, he said he departed the company a few days ago.

Trafigura declined to comment.

His exit comes after the company appointed Ben Luckock and Robert Gillon as co-heads of oil last month.

Reporting by Florence Tan, Aizhu Chen and Meng Meng; writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

