LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Puma Energy, the retail and storage arm of commodities trader Trafigura, has agreed to sell its business in Paraguay to Impala Terminals for $200 million, the company said on Wednesday.

The deal is expected to complete in January next year and is part of the company’s aim to deleverage its balance sheet.

Impala is a joint venture between Trafigura and IFM Global Infrastructure. Trafigura owns 49% of Puma.