Trafigura has strong start to its financial year, Nyrstar turnaround a "big task" - CFO

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Global commodities trader Trafigura expects another strong year in trading in 2020 while turning its newly acquired zinc firm Nyrstar back to profit will be key task, its chief financial officer told Reuters.

“We’ve had probably our strongest start to our financial year from a trading perspective, with a special mention to oil again,” CFO Christophe Salmon said, after the firm published its 2019 annual results. Its financial year runs Oct 1 to Sept 30. “If I had to mention one example it’s freight and chartering. There’s a lot going on with the IMO change and other external events.”

New International Maritime Organization (IMO) rules, referred to as IMO 2020, aim to stop ships from using fuels containing more than 0.5% sulphur unless they are equipped with exhaust-cleaning systems known as scrubbers. (Reporting By Julia Payne; Editing by Jon Boyle)