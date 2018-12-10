Oil margin pressure takes shine off Trafigura's annual profits

* Traded oil volumes up almost 10 pct at 5.8 mln bpd

By Julia Payne

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Global commodity trader Trafigura Group reported its lowest annual net profit in eight years on Monday as a drop in oil trading margins offset a strong performance by its metals and minerals division.

Traded volumes at its metals division increased by 37 percent in the financial year that ended on Sept. 30, mainly in coal, which had a “surprisingly strong” year, the company said.

In oil trading, however, Trafigura said the oil structure shift to backwardation, whereby the front month price is higher then the next, compressed margins prompting a “major overhaul” of its books to reduce inventories and storage contracts.

Trafigura’s total earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the financial year rose 8 percent to $1.7 billion, from 1.6 billion. Gross profit increased to $2.4 billion, from $2.2 billion a year earlier.

Net profit fell slightly to $873 million from a lacklustre $887 million in 2017 due to low oil volatility, already its lowest since 2010.

Revenues rose to $180.7 billion, from $136.7 billion in its 2017 financial year.

Traded oil volumes grew to 5.8 million barrels per day (bpd) from just over 5.3 million bpd the previous year. Liquefied natural gas volumes rose to 9.9 million tonnes from 8.1 million tonnes.

“The largest component of profit was generated by the Metals and Minerals Trading division in one of its best years Oil and Petroleum Products Trading’s contribution to gross profit fell by 10 percent to $1 billion as a result of the switch from the contango to backwardated oil pricing structure,” the Geneva-based company said in a statement.

Earlier this year the company tripled the size of its management committee and promoted Rob Gillon and Ben Luckock to run the oil division as co-heads alongside Executive Director Jose Larocca.

Ahead of new, cleaner shipping fuel rules being introduced by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in 2020, Trafigura confirmed it had merged its middle distillates and fuel oil trading teams.

It also set up a new bunkering team to develop new business as the fuel change is set to unnerve oil markets.

Trafigura’s adjusted debt to group equity fell below 1 from 1.24 as of Sept. 30 2017.

Share buybacks also fell to $528 million from $569 million. The company is still paying departing founders, including the family of the late Claude Dauphin, but details on who was paid were not disclosed.

The cost of capital increased sharply due to rising interest rates globally. Trafigura’s Chief Financial Officer Christopher Salmon said he expected this trend to continue in 2019.

“The sector has entered a period of consolidation around the very largest players – with banks, for example, becoming more selective in allocating liquidity,” Salmon said in the results.

Trafigura made $191 million on divesting a 50 percent stake in its subsidiary Impala Terminals to IFM Investors.

Impairments included $72 million with zinc, lead producer and smelter Nyrstar. Trafigura recently extended a credit facility worth $650 million to help Nyrstar’s debt situation.

It also suffered a pretax loss of $57 million following the sale of a 20 percent stake in Buckeye Texas Partners LLC for $210 million. (Reporting By Julia Payne; Editing by Susan Fenton)