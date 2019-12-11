Trafigura's 2019 'knock-out' trading profits undermined by write-offs

* Oil trading gross profit jumps 64% to $1.68 bln

* Losses at Nyrstar, Puma Energy and Porto Sudeste

* Trafigura cuts shareholders’ profit distribution

* Climate, ESG to be a focus in 2020

By Julia Payne

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Global commodity trader Trafigura Group reported a record year in oil trading and a strong metals and minerals performance, though losses in its asset base eroded gains, pushing its net profit to the lowest since 2010.

Trafigura’s total earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose by 24% to a record $2.13 billion in 2019 from $1.7 billion in 2018. The firm’s financial year ends Sept. 30.

“The trading division in particular had a knock-out year. In fact, their best year ever. This was reflected largely in oil, which had a 64% increase in gross profitability,” Chief Executive Jeremy Weir said in an accompanying annual video. “Their position in the U.S. is a leading position both for exports of crude but also liquefied natural gas.”

The Geneva-based firm’s gross profit was $3 billion in 2019, up from $2.4 billion. Net profit edged down to $867.8 million from $872.8 million in 2018.

Two significant shipping deals - with Frontline and Scorpio Tankers - that generated $201 million in cash failed to fully mitigate $315 million in impairments, losses and write-offs.

The losses were in Trafigura’s asset businesses — Belgian zinc smelter and miner Nyrstar, downstream and fuel retail arm Puma Energy and Brazilian iron ore terminal Porto Sudeste.

The highly leveraged firm said it cut its profit distribution to shareholders to $337 million, or 39% of net profit, down from $528 million, or 59% of net profit, in 2018.

“The decision...emphasizes the importance attributed to growing our equity base and maintaining our leverage ratio,” the company said.

Trafigura’s adjusted debt-to-group-equity ratio fell to 0.78 in the year, from 0.97 in 2018 and above 1 previously.

Current liabilities were $37.4 billion down slightly from $38.6 billion while adjusted debt fell to $5.3 billion from $6 billion in 2018.

Traded oil and oil products volume rose to 6.1 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2019 compared with 5.8 million bpd in 2018.

The oil division’s gross profits were $1.68 billion up from $1.02 billion in 2018, which was a particularly tough year for all energy traders.

“Geopolitical tensions and trade conflict created volatility...and, in most segments, significant opportunities for Trafigura’s core business of physical arbitrage based on price differences in time and location,” the report said.

LOSSES

The firm reduced the value of its 49% stake in Puma by $200 million to $1.75 billion due to losses in the retail arm’s key Australian fuel business that is up for sale.

Puma, with a net loss of $500 million for the period to Sept. 30, is in the process of being overhauled.

A further $73 million loss came from Nyrstar. Trafigura acquired the near-bankrupt Belgian firm after a restructuring but minority shareholders plan to sue the trade house for $1.6 billion.

For Porto Sudeste, despite a $71 million profit, the firm posted a fair value loss of $121 million in the securities backing the investment.

Looking to 2020, climate change and environmental, social and corporate governance will be a focus as the firm looks to further reduce emissions, Weir said. (Reporting by Julia Payne Editing by Leslie Adler)