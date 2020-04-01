Company News
MOVES-Trafigura's shipping fuel venture TFG Marine names new CEO

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) -

* Trafigura’s marine fuels joint venture TFG Marine said on Wednesday that Anders Gronborg had been appointed as its chief executive to oversee expansion efforts.

* Gronborg ended 27 years at World Fuel Services in 2018, most recently as global head of marine fuel supplies.

* He also served as senior vice president and board member for World Fuel Services affiliates.

* Trafigura holds a majority stake in TFG, whose other two owners are tanker firm Frontline and dry bulk carrier Golden Ocean. (Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Alexander Smith)

