Trafigura says has started crude shipments via U.S. pipeline Cactus II

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Global commodities trader Trafigura has started shipments of Permian basin crude to the Corpus Christi oil hub in Texas via the newly operational Cactus II pipeline system, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Trafigura signed a long-term agreement with pipeline operator Plains All American Pipeline LP last year to transport a total of 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude and condensate on the pipeline.

The Cactus II Pipeline system will have the ability to transport 670,000 bpd. (Reporting By Julia Payne; editing by David Evans)