Trainline says CEO Gilmartin to step down, names COO as successor

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Trainline Chief Executive Clare Gilmartin will be stepping down from the role in early 2021 after seven years at the helm, while Chief Operating Officer Jody Ford will succeed her, the rail and coach ticketing company said on Tuesday.

The management change comes as the British company cuts costs as part of a range of mitigating actions to get through the coronavirus crisis. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)