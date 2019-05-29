UPDATE 1-Britain's Trainline heading for London IPO next month

(Adds details, valuation)

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s Trainline plans to list on the London Stock Exchange in June to raise its profile and tap into the growing demand for e-ticketed travel across Europe.

The independent rail and coach travel firm, which sells tickets via its website and mobile app, is looking to raise 75 million pounds ($95 million) through the issue of new shares.

Private equity owner KKR is targeting a total valuation for the business of up to 1.5 billion pounds, according to a banking source.

Political uncertainty around Britain’s departure from the European Union sparked market turbulence in the first quarter of the year, with proceeds from European listings dipping to a 10-year low of $292 million.

With Brexit delayed, things have improved over the past couple of months. Middle Eastern payments companies Finablr and Network International started trading, while telecoms operator Airtel Africa is also considering a stock market flotation in London.

Trainline, a familiar brand to British travellers, is looking to trade on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, using its premium listing segment, and sell 25 percent of new and existing shares.

A premium listing meets more stringent rules than the European Union’s minimum requirements.

Founded more than 20 years ago, the British company sells tickets from 220 rail and coach carriers across 45 European and Asian countries on its website and mobile app, generating net ticket sales of 3.2 billion pounds in the fiscal year 2019.

($1 = 0.7903 pounds)