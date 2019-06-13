Books on Trainline's London share listing covered - bookrunners

June 13 (Reuters) - Books on Britain’s Trainline’s planned share listing on the London Stock Exchange are covered, bookrunners handling the sale said on Thursday.

Books are covered throughout the price range on the full deal size, the bookrunners said.

Bookrunners estimate a price range of 318 pence to 360 pence which implies a total value of about 693 million pounds to about 780 million pounds, including a greenshoe option to sell an extra allotment of shares to investors.

Trainline, a familiar brand to British travellers, is looking to trade on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, using its premium listing segment, selling 25 percent of new and existing shares. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)