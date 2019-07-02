RPT-Trainline posts higher UK ticket sales in first report since IPO

(Repeats with no change to text or headline)

July 2 (Reuters) - British ticketing group Trainline Plc on Tuesday reported 27% growth in UK consumer net ticket sales for the first quarter, as it benefited from the rollout of eTickets.

The company, which went public with a London listing in June, also reported 4% growth in its UK-focussed Trainline for business unit which provides booking services for small and medium enterprises.

Trainline, which sells rail and coach tickets online, re-affirmed its forecast for the year that was provided at the time of its IPO.

“The first-quarter performance of the UK Consumer business further demonstrates that the rollout of eTickets supported by a great app experience is shifting customers online and to mobile, with strong app performance also driving international growth,” Clare Gilmartin, chief executive officer, said.

Total UK net ticket sales rose 17% to 788 million pounds in the quarter ended May 31, 2019, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)