November 5, 2019 / 7:22 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Trainline on track with strong first-half revenue growth

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Trainline, the British train and coach ticketing company that listed in June, reported a 29% rise in first-half revenue after the growing popularity of e-tickets helped drive net sales on its app and website.

The company, which raised its full-year revenue growth target to low to mid-20% in Sept, said it was pleased with its strong performance in the period, which produced revenue of 129 million pounds ($166 million) on net ticket sales up 19% to 1.8 billion pounds.

Adjusted core earnings nearly doubled to 42 million pounds, it said on Tuesday.

$1 = 0.7760 pounds Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

