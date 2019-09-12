Transat sees lower demand on U.K.-Canada flights because of Brexit: COO

MONTREAL, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Transat AT has seen lower demand on its Air Transat flights out of the United Kingdom to Canada because of uncertainty over Brexit, but the Canadian market has been compensating for the fewer passengers, the company’s chief operating officer said on Thursday.

“We are seeing higher loads out of Canada and lower loads out of the U.K. on our Canadian-U.K. flights,” Chief Operating Officer Annick Guérard told analysts on a call. (Reporting By Allison Lampert, editing by Deepa Babington)