Canadian tour operator Transat close to government aid deal -sources

MONTREAL, April 28 (Reuters) - Struggling Canadian tour operator Transat AT is very close to reaching a financial aid deal with the federal government involving a loan, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The deal would involve a loan under Canada’s Large Employer Emergency Financing Facility (LEEFF), the sources said on condition of anonymity because the talks are confidential.

Transat, which is scheduled to hold its annual general meeting on Thursday, declined to comment. The federal finance ministry, which is leading the talks with Transat, did not respond to a request for comment. (Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal Editing by Denny Thomas and Chris Reese)