EU antitrust regulators to investigate Air Canada, Transat deal

BRUSSELS, May 25 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators opened on Monday a full-scale investigation into Air Canada’s bid for Canadian tour operator Transat AT Inc, saying that the deal may reduce competition on flights between Europe and Canada.

The European Commission said the companies had declined to offer concessions to address its concerns during its preliminary review of the deal. It set a Sept. 30 deadline for its decision.

Montreal-based Air Canada is hoping Transat will boost its leisure travel business and help it better compete with rival WestJet Airlines under a new owner. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Phil Blenkinsop)