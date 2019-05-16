Market News
May 16, 2019 / 12:17 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

Air Canada to buy tour operator Transat in C$520 mln deal

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Air Canada said on Thursday it will buy Canadian tour operator Transat A.T. Inc in an all-cash deal valued at C$520 million ($387.51 million) to create a Montreal-based global travel services company.

As part of the deal, Transat shareholders will receive $13 per share.

The deal comes days after WestJet Airlines received a C$3.5 billion buyout offer from billionaire Gerry Schwartz’s private equity firm Onex Corp. ($1 = 1.3419 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below