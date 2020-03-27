REFILE-Canadian agency says Air Canada-Transat deal likely to reduce competition

(Corrects spelling of “Canadian” in headline)

March 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian Competition Bureau said on Friday that the proposed sale of tour operator Transat A.T. Inc to Air Canada would likely result in a substantial lessening or prevention of competition in the sale of air travel or vacation packages to Canadians.

Eliminating the rivalry between Air Canada and Transat with the proposed C$720 million ($514.76 million) sale would result in increased prices, less choice, decreases in service and a significant reduction in travel on routes where their existing networks overlap, the regulator said here