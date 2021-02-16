Air Canada deal for Transat in limbo after lapsed deadline, European delays

(Reuters) - Air Canada won’t extend a Feb. 15 deadline for its C$188.7 million ($148.73 million) takeover of Transat A.T., the Canadian tour operator said on Tuesday, putting the agreement in limbo after European regulators failed to give their approval.

FILE PHOTO: Air Canada airplanes are pictured at Vancouver's international airport in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ben Nelms//File Photo

Shares of Transat tumbled 8% in midday trading, while those of Air Canada rose 2.10%.

While the Montreal-based companies are still discussing potential amendments, they are free to walk.

“Air Canada and Transat are currently entitled, at any time, to terminate the arrangement agreement upon notice to the other party,” Transat said in a statement.

Air Canada, the nation’s largest carrier, initially reached a deal before the COVID-19 pandemic to buy the operator of Air Transat, in a move to bolster its then-thriving leisure business.

The European Commission, which has requested additional information from the companies, is expected to arrive at a decision only in the first half of 2021, Transat said.

The Canadian government has already approved the deal reut.rs/3s46Ztj, subject to a number of conditions.

“We expect the stock to be under pressure today although we anticipate that other interested parties will step up and show their interest in Transat,” Desjardins analyst Benoit Poirier said in a note to clients.

Transat had received an unsolicited takeover proposal from a private investor in late November.

Onex, which acquired Canada’s WestJet in 2019, “could be another suitable contender,” Poirier said.

Air Canada and Onex were not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 1.2687 Canadian dollars)