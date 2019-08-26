Air Canada's planned Transat tie-up raises issues of public interest - minister

MONTREAL, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Air Canada’s planned acquisition of Transat AT raises issues of public interest and will require additional scrutiny with input from the country’s Commissioner of Competition, Canadian Transport Minister Marc Garneau said on Monday.

Transat shareholders last week overwhelmingly voted in favor of Air Canada’s bid for the leisure group, in a deal that still requires domestic and European regulatory approval. (Reporting By Allison Lampert; additional reporting by Ankit Ajmera; Editing by Maju Samuel)