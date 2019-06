June 14 (Reuters) - Real estate developer Group Mach Inc said on Friday it had submitted a formal offer for Canadian travel operator Transat AT Inc on Thursday.

Mach had said earlier this month it would take Transat private at C$14 per share in cash, C$1 more than Air Canada’s all-cash offer that valued the parent company of leisure carrier Air Transat at C$520 million. (Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)