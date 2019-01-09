TransCanada to change its name to TC Energy

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Canadian pipeline operator TransCanada Corp said on Wednesday it would change the company’s name to TC Energy to better reflect its scope of operations.

“ We believe the name TC Energy clearly articulates our complete business – pipelines, power generation and energy storage operations,” Chief Executive Officer Russ Girling said.

The company said it will continue to trade under “TRP” on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

TransCanada shareholders will be voting to approve the name change at the next annual meeting in the second quarter of 2019, the company said in a statement.