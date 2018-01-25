FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2018 / 7:20 PM / in an hour

Keystone XL pipeline route change is not major issue -TransCanada CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp CEO Russ Girling said on Thursday that he does not see a route change for the proposed Keystone XL pipeline through Nebraska as a major issue, and that the Canadian company was advancing the project by acquiring land.

Girling, speaking at a CIBC investor conference in Whistler, British Columbia, said the route change would likely add $100 million to $200 million in cost. Girling did not specify the currency. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; editing by Grant McCool)

