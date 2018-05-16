Canada gas pipeline build to start in 2019, pending LNG plant FID

VANCOUVER, May 16 (Reuters) - Construction on TransCanada Corp’s Coastal Gaslink pipeline will start in early 2019, pending a positive investment decision on the LNG Canada liquefied natural gas project, the head of the pipeline project said on Wednesday.

The company expects to award contracts for construction of the C$4.8 billion ($3.8 billion) project within the next two months, and will provide a cost update around the same time, Coastal Gaslink President Richard Gateman told reporters at an LNG conference.

“We would be looking at constructing in the early part of 2019,” he said. “We could be doing a little bit of field work in the fall (of 2018) if there’s an FID decision.” ($1 = 1.2790 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver; Editing by Peter Cooney)