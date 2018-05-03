U.S. lifts TransCanada Keystone oil pipeline pressure restrictions

May 3 (Reuters) - Pressure restrictions on TransCanada Corp’s Keystone oil pipeline was lifted on May 1 in a letter issued by U.S. pipeline safety regulators, a spokesman for the agency told Reuters on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear what current rates are, said Darius Kirkwood, a spokesman for U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA).

The company had shut down its 590,000 barrel-per-day Keystone pipeline, which links Alberta’s oil sands to U.S. refineries, in November after a spill in South Dakota. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)