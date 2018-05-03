UPDATE 1-U.S. lifts TransCanada Keystone oil pipeline pressure restrictions

(Adds market impact, background, comment)

May 3 (Reuters) - Pressure restrictions on TransCanada Corp’s Keystone oil pipeline were lifted on May 1 in a letter issued by U.S. pipeline safety regulators, a spokesman for the agency told Reuters on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear what current flow rates are, said Darius Kirkwood, a spokesman for U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA).

The company had shut down its 590,000 barrel-per-day Keystone pipeline, which links Alberta’s oil sands to U.S. refineries, after a spill in South Dakota and was ordered to operate at reduced pressure since late November.

Reduced flows on the pipeline have helped draw down inventories in the Cushing, Oklahoma storage hub. A return to full capacity on the line is also expected to help relieve a bottleneck in the oil-rich province of Alberta, where increased output has run up against a shortage of pipeline and rail capacity.

The restrictions “really did have a minor impact on our throughput and so consequently, I don’t anticipate seeing a tremendous increase in our throughput once it’s lifted, based on some of the changes we’ve made already,” said TransCanada’s head of liquids Paul Miller on a conference call last week.

A spokesman for Calgary-based TransCanada could not immediately be reached for comment.

"They've been moving historical volumes with DRA (drag reducing agents). Just makes it easier for them to operate now," one U.S.-based crude trader said.