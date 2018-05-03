FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 3, 2018 / 6:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. lifts TransCanada Keystone oil pipeline pressure restrictions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Pressure restrictions on TransCanada Corp’s Keystone oil pipeline was lifted on May 1 in a letter issued by U.S. pipeline safety regulators, a spokesman for the agency told Reuters on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear what current rates are, said Darius Kirkwood, a spokesman for U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA).

The company had shut down its 590,000 barrel-per-day Keystone pipeline, which links Alberta’s oil sands to U.S. refineries, in November after a spill in South Dakota. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.