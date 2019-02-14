Company News
February 14, 2019 / 12:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

Keystone pipeline operator TransCanada posts 27 pct rise in quarterly profit

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Keystone pipeline operator TransCanada Corp reported a 26.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by higher demand for its natural gas pipelines.

The Calgary-based company’s net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$1.09 billion, or C$1.19 per share, in the quarter ended Dec.31, from C$861 million, or 98 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose to C$3.9 billion from C$3.62 billion ($2.73 billion). ($1 = 1.3258 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)

