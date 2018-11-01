Company News
November 1, 2018 / 11:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

TransCanada quarterly profit jumps 52 pct

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Canadian pipeline operator TransCanada Corp reported a 52 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by higher interest income.

The company said it expects the Nebraska Supreme Court to reach a decision on Keystone XL pipeline by the first quarter of 2019.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company’s net income rose to C$928 million ($708.18 million), or C$1.02 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$612 million, or 70 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell marginally to C$3.16 billion. ($1 = 1.3104 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.