Impact of U.S. court ruling on Keystone XL timing unclear-TransCanada

Nov 13 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp is reviewing a decision by a Montana judge blocking construction of the Keystone XL pipeline expansion, but the impact on project timing remains unclear, the company’s top crude pipeline executive said on Tuesday.

“We’re going through the decisions, we’re reviewing the deficiencies to determine how best to address the deficiencies,” Paul Miller, President, Liquids Pipelines, said at an Investor Day in Toronto. “Throughout this all we remain fully committed to Keystone XL.”