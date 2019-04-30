SCOTUS denies cert in two Transco pipeline cases

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned aside a challenge to Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line’s Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline by environmental advocacy groups in Pennsylvania, as well as a separate effort by landowners in Georgia to take Transco’s completed Dalton Expansion Project out of service until the company pays for the easements it took over their land.

In the Atlantic Sunrise case, the Delaware Riverkeeper Network, the Sierra Club and Lancaster Against Pipelines had asked the justices to overturn last September’s decision by the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which upheld Pennsylvania’s issuance of water-quality certificate for the $3 billion project led by Transco, an entity controlled by The Williams Cos.

