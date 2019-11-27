Russia's Delo buys controlling stake in TransContainer - source

MOSCOW, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Russia’s Delo has bought a controlling stake in the country’s largest freight container operator TransContainer from the state railway operator, a source familiar with the auction results said on Wednesday.

Delo, owned by Russian businessman Sergey Shishkarev, will pay 60.3 billion roubles ($944.63 million) for 50% plus two shares in TransContainer, the Interfax news agency reported.

The other two contenders for TransContainer’s stake at the auction were Freight One and Enisey Capital, a private equity investments fund co-owned by Russian businessmen Roman Abramovich and Alexander Abramov.

Russian Railways, the state railway operator, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ($1 = 63.8345 roubles) (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Editing by Jon Boyle)