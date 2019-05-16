Pentagon supplier TransDigm Group has 'predatory approach' - Pentagon official

WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - Aircraft component maker and Pentagon supplier TransDigm Group which was admonished on Wednesday during a house hearing on its billing practices was called a “predator” by the Pentagon’s chief financial official during Congressional testimony on Thursday.

“The model that this company did is not a partner firm, it’s a predatory approach,” Under Secretary of Defense Comptroller David Norquist told a U.S. House of Representatives hearing on the Pentagon’s audit plan. (Reporting by Mike Stone Editing by Susan Thomas)