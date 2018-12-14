UPDATE 1-Russian oil refinery gets Sberbank credit line, resumes loadings

(Recasts with Sberbank credit line)

MOSCOW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Oil loadings have resumed at Russia’s Afipsky refinery, pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Friday, after top lender Sberbank provided a credit line to the Afipsky and Antipinsky refineries.

Transneft also said it expected to resume loadings to the Antipinsky refinery soon, Interfax news agency reported.

Sberbank said on Friday that it had provided additional credit lines to the refineries to support production, allowing them to fully resume activity. It did not reveal the terms of the credit lines. (Reporting by Natalia Chumakova and Vladimir Soldatkin Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Maria Kiselyova and Kirsten Donovan)