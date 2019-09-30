South Africa's Transnet says irregular expenditure up to 49 billion rand

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - South African state logistics firm Transnet said on Monday irregular expenditure in 2019 increased six-fold to around 49 billion rand from 8 billion rand in the previous year, mainly due to train replacement contracts.

A number of Transnet’s top executives, including its chief executive and chief financial officer, have been suspended or fired in the wake of an official corruption inquiry into a 54 billion rand contract to buy 1,064 locomotives.