FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Switzerland Market Report
September 5, 2018 / 2:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

Transocean eyes improved day rates, contract in late 2019

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Offshore driller Transocean expects rates to lease drilling rigs to improve and contracting activity to pick up in late 2019, an outlook that drove its decision for the recently announced $2.7 billion purchase of rival Ocean Rig, Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Thigpen said on Wednesday.

The company expects the market for offshore drilling vessels to move back into balance in the coming years, as some 60 units are going to be un-contracted and retire, he said. (Reporting by Liz Hampton, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.