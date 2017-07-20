FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
TransUnion seeks new trial after 'staggering' $60 mln jury verdict
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 20, 2017 / 8:18 PM / a month ago

TransUnion seeks new trial after 'staggering' $60 mln jury verdict

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

TransUnion has asked a federal judge to order a new trial or to set aside a $60 million jury verdict awarded in June to consumers who said the credit bureau falsely reported that they were on a government watchlist of terrorists and other security threats.

In a motion on Wednesday in San Francisco federal court, lawyers for TransUnion said the jury award was a "staggering" amount for consumers who suffered no measurable harm and more than wipes out TransUnion’s total profits for 2011, when the alleged conduct occurred.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gNYbI0

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.