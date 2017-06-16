TransUnion asks judge to toss consumers’ government blacklist case

Credit bureau TransUnion has asked a federal judge to toss a lawsuit accusing it of wrongly tagging consumers as being on a list of security threats, saying evidence presented during a jury trial did not support the consumers' case.

In a motion on Thursday, lawyers for TransUnion said the consumers failed to meet their burden of proof to show that TransUnion willfully violated the U.S. Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) by not assuring the accuracy of its reports.

