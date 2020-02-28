9th Circuit affirms TransUnion’s FCRA violation with blacklist false IDs, reduces award

TransUnion willfully violated the Fair Credit Reporting Act by falsely identifying more than 8,000 consumers as being on a government blacklist based solely on their first and last names, a divided federal appeals court held Thursday.

The 2-1 panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a San Francisco federal jury’s 2017 finding that TransUnion had violated the FCRA, but reduced the jury’s $60 million award to $40 million after finding the punitive damages were excessive.

