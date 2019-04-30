Lawsuit says Experian keeps canceled student loan debt on credit reports

Credit bureau Experian has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of improperly reporting that tens of thousands of student borrowers still owed money on delinquent student loans when in fact the loans had been erased in bankruptcies.

Filed on Monday in Manhattan federal court, the lawsuit said student borrowers are having trouble getting affordable loans after going through bankruptcies because canceled student debt still reported by Experian is hurting their credit scores.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2WexJYB