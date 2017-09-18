TransUnion settles lawsuit over terrorist alerts for $8 mln

Consumer report provider TransUnion has agreed to pay $8 million to resolve a class action accusing it of mistakenly identifying more than 10,000 consumers as being on a government terrorist watchlist when they applied to rent apartments.

Disclosed in a filing on Friday in San Francisco federal court, the proposed settlement resolves claims that TransUnion LLC and its Rental Screening Solutions unit violated the U.S. Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) by not assuring the accuracy of background checks done for landlords on potential tenants.

