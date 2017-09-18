FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TransUnion settles lawsuit over terrorist alerts for $8 mln
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 18, 2017 / 10:07 PM / a month ago

TransUnion settles lawsuit over terrorist alerts for $8 mln

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Consumer report provider TransUnion has agreed to pay $8 million to resolve a class action accusing it of mistakenly identifying more than 10,000 consumers as being on a government terrorist watchlist when they applied to rent apartments.

Disclosed in a filing on Friday in San Francisco federal court, the proposed settlement resolves claims that TransUnion LLC and its Rental Screening Solutions unit violated the U.S. Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) by not assuring the accuracy of background checks done for landlords on potential tenants.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xd4big

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.