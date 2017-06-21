TransUnion hit with $60 million jury verdict over blacklist alerts

A jury in San Francisco federal court has awarded $60 million in damages to consumers who accused credit bureau TransUnion of falsely reporting that they were on a government list of terrorists and other security threats.

The award came Tuesday after a six-day trial over whether TransUnion failed to take reasonable steps to prevent errors when it reported that consumers were on the blacklist, maintained by the U.S. Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control.

