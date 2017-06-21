FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TransUnion hit with $60 million jury verdict over blacklist alerts
June 21, 2017 / 9:15 PM / 2 months ago

TransUnion hit with $60 million jury verdict over blacklist alerts

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A jury in San Francisco federal court has awarded $60 million in damages to consumers who accused credit bureau TransUnion of falsely reporting that they were on a government list of terrorists and other security threats.

The award came Tuesday after a six-day trial over whether TransUnion failed to take reasonable steps to prevent errors when it reported that consumers were on the blacklist, maintained by the U.S. Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sVbmMK

